2 cups of chicken breast meat, cooked and shredded
1 (15 oz) can of chili beans
1 (15 oz) can of black beans
1 (15 oz) can of sweet corn kernels
2 cups of your favorite salsa
2 cups chicken stock
½ packet of Taco Seasoning
Tortillas strips or chips
½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded
To a large saucepan, add chicken, beans, corn, salsa, and chicken stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Stir in the taco seasoning until completely incorporated. Continue to simmer on low for 20-25 minutes. Garnish with tortilla strips and cheese before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.