1 lb. 80% Ground Beef
1 1/2 lb. Beef Roast, precooked and shredded
1 (15.5 oz. can) Red Chili Beans
1 (15.5 oz. can) Black Chili Beans
1 (24 oz. Jar) Medium Chunky Salsa
1 (24 oz. Jar) Hot Chunky Salsa
1 and 1/3 tbsp. Minced dried Onions
1/3 tbsp. Cumin Powder
1/3 tbsp. Garlic Powder
1 Carolina Reaper Pepper pureed (optional)
2 cups water
Salt and Black Pepper to taste.
Directions
In large sauce pan, brown ground beef. Add shredded beef roast, chili beans, salsa, minced onions, cumin powder, garlic powder, pureed pepper and water to the pan. Cook on low for 30-45 minutes or until heated. Salt and pepper to taste.
Carolina Reapers are very spicy, so use pepper according to your preference.
