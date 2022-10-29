1 C. vegetable oil
4 Guajillo chiles + 1 extra for infusing
2 bay leaves
1/2 T. oregano
1/2 T. chicken bouillon
1/2 tsp. pepper corn or black pepper
1/4 tsp. ground clove or 2 cloves
1/2 tsp. granulated garlic powder
1/4 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper for spicier oil
Grind 4 Guajillo chiles (seeds and stem removed), bay leaves, oregano, bouillon, pepper, cloves, garlic powder and sugar, and place in a heat resistant bowl. Heat oil until wooden spoon sizzles when put in the oil. Take oil off of heat. Add 1 Guajillo chili that has been seeded and stem removed. Stir in oil until it turns brown and remove. Slowly pour hot oil into the spice mixture stirring the whole time. Allow oil to cool. Oil can be used for dipping chips or frying tacos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.