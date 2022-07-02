1 lb. rotini or fusilli
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1/4 c. whole milk
2 to 3 tablespoons white vinegar
2 to 3 teaspoons adobo sauce (from canned chipotle peppers)
Salt and black pepper, to taste
2 c. red and/or yellow grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
1 small cucumber, quartered lengthwise and chopped
12 oz. mozzarella, shredded
24 fresh basil leaves, chopped
Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain it, rinse it under cool water, and set it aside in a large bowl. Combine the mayonnaise and milk in a medium bowl, then add 2 tablespoons of the vinegar and stir until smooth. Add 2 teaspoons adobo sauce, 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and pepper to taste. Stir the dressing until combined. Give it a taste and add more vinegar if you’d like it to have a little bite. Add more adobo sauce if you’d like it to have a little more heat. Drizzle the dressing over the pasta, throw in the tomatoes and cucumber, then add the cheese. Stir the pasta around, then add the basil and stir until it’s all combined. Taste and adjust the seasonings as needed, then cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill it in the fridge for at least 2 hours. Taste and season again before serving.
