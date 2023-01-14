1 cup quick cooking oats
2 TB coconut flour
3/4 cup chocolate protein powder (casein)
3 TB cocoa powder
Pinch sea salt
2 packets stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
4 egg whites
4 TB almond butter
Water (depending upon the protein powder used, you might need to add some water if the dough is too crumbly)
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Coat a cookie sheet with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
3. In a mixing bowl, combine applesauce, egg whites, and almond butter.
4. In a separate large mixing bowl, combine oats, coconut flour, protein powder, cocoa powder, salt, and stevia; mix well.
5. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients and stir until the mixture is well blended and a dough is formed (if your dough is too crumbly, add water 1 TB at a time until dough is formed).
6. Scoop your dough into even portions onto the cookie sheet.
7. Bake for 10 minutes.
8. Remove cookie sheet and let set for 10 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool.
Nutrition: Per cookie (recipe makes 10): 115 calories, 10g protein, 9g carbohydrates, 4.5g fatVegetable Barley Soup
Serves 4
Looking for a filling vegetarian meal? Add a little freshly grated Parmesan and use water or vegetable stock; the soup has plenty of flavor without meat. Need to satisfy the meat lovers in your family? Add some cooked and sliced sausage or shredded leftover chicken.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
3 medium carrots, cut in 3/8-inch dice
2 stalks celery, cut in 3/8-inch dice
1 leek, finely sliced
1 large thin-skinned potato such as Yukon Gold, cut in 3/8-inch dice
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1 can (15 ounces) whole tomatoes with juice, crushed in a bowl
3/4 cup barley
8 cups low-salt vegetable broth, chicken broth or water
1/2 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 cup frozen peas
1/4 cup chopped parsley, for garnish
1. In a large soup pot, heat the oil over medium heat until it shimmers. Add the onions, garlic, carrots, celery, leeks and potatoes to the pot and decrease the heat to medium low. Stir occasionally and cook the vegetables gently until they begin to soften, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and barley.
2. Pour in the stock and bring the soup to a simmer. Add the salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for 35 to 45 minutes, until the barley is soft. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper. Stir in the peas and cook until they are tender, about 5 minutes. Ladle the soup into warm bowls and garnish with parsley.
