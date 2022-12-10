Ingredients
1 (15 ounce) can sliced beets, drained with 1/2 cup liquid reserved
1 1/2 cups white sugar
3 eggs
1/2 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease three 8x4x2-inch bread pans.
Blend beets and reserved liquid in a blender until smooth.
Beat pureed beets, sugar, eggs, olive oil, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl until smooth.
Mix flour cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt together in a separate bowl; add to the beet mixture and stir into a smooth batter. Fold chocolate chips into the batter. Pour batter into prepared bread pans to about 3/4-full.
Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes.
