Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups white sugar
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 eggs
- 1 (5 ounce) can evaporated milk
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust
Directions
- Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- Step 2
Mix sugar and cocoa together. Beat the eggs then add to the cocoa mixture. Beat in the milk, butter and vanilla.
- Step 3
Pour mixture into 9 inch unbaked pie shell and bake at 350 degrees F for 45 minutes or until set. Let cool before slicing.
