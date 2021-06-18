A sweet switch from the usual cheese ball. Serve with graham crackers or chocolate wafers.
Ingredients
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup butter, room temperature
3/4 cup confectioners' (powdered) sugar
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup miniature semi-sweet chocolate chips
3/4 cup finely chopped pecans
graham crackers
Directions
In a medium bowl, beat together cream cheese and butter until smooth. Mix in confectioners' sugar, brown sugar and vanilla. Stir in chocolate chips. Cover, and chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
Shape chilled cream cheese mixture into a ball. Wrap with plastic, and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
Roll the cheese ball in finely chopped pecans before serving. Serve with graham crackers.
Estimated Time
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Chill Time: 1 hour
Yield: 32 servings
Nutritional Information
Amount per serving (2 tablespoons): Calories 206, Fat 17 g (Saturated Fat 8 g), Cholesterol 31 mg, Sodium 101 mg, Carbohydrate 14 g, Fiber 1 g, Protein 2 g.
