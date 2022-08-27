Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon fine salt
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 tablespoons plain yogurt
1/2 teaspoon alcohol-free vanilla extract
1/3 cup semisweet mini chocolate chips
Directions
Microwave the flour in a small microwave-safe bowl for 1 minute. Remove and stir well. Microwave for an additional minute or until the temperature reaches 180 degrees F. Sift into a medium bowl, then whisk in the baking soda and salt (see Cook’s Note).
Beat the brown sugar, granulated sugar, butter, yogurt and vanilla extract with an electric mixer on medium-high speed in a large bowl until well combined, about 2 minutes. Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until well incorporated. (Turn off the beaters and use your hands to help combine if needed.) Fold in the chocolate chips with a rubber spatula or mix them in with your hands.
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Cook’s Note
Microwaving the flour to 180 degrees F may reduce the risk of foodborne illness associated with eating it raw or undercooked. This eggless dough can also be baked. Roll tablespoons of the dough into balls. Space evenly out on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees F until the bottoms are golden brown, about 10 minutes.
