10 tbsp unsalted butter softened
½ cup confectioners' sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
¼ tsp almond extract
1½ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup mini chocolate chips
In a large bowl add butter, vanilla extract, and almond extract. Using a hand mixer, beat until light and fluffy. Add powdered sugar and continue beating on low until combined.
Add flour and beat on low, scrape down the bowl, and then continue beating until well combined. (You may need to use your hands to press dough together to form a solid ball of shortbread. If it seems too flaky just keep working the dough together, it will come together).
Fold in chocolate chips.
Shape the dough into a rectangle block using your hands, making it the same width as you want your cookies to be. Wrap in plastic wrap, firm up the sides and edges of dough by pressing on the counter.
Place dough in the refrigerator and chill for 2 hours.
Remove the cookies from the refrigerator and let them sit out on the counter for 10-15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Using a sharp knife cut ¼ to ½ inch thick rectangles from the dough and place them on the parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
Bake for 5 minutes, rotate the baking sheet in the oven. Continue baking an additional 4-5 minutes, but do not over bake. Remove from the oven and let cool 2-3 minutes on the baking sheet.
Nutrition facts per serving-
Calories: 179, Carbs: 22g, Protein: 2g, Fat: 11g, Sodium: 7mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 5g
