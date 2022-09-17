1 ¾ C. milk (scalded)
1 C. sugar
½ tsp salt
2 T flour
2 T cocoa
2 egg yolks (beaten)-keep egg whites for meringue
1 T butter
Mix sugar, salt, cocoa & flour. Add to scalded milk & cook 8-10 minutes. Add vanilla, butter and beaten egg yolks. Cook until thick. Put in baked pie shell. Top with meringue of the 2 beaten egg whites and bake until meringue is lightly brown. May also top with Cool Whip instead of meringue.
