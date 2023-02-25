1/4 cup white popcorn kernels
1/2 tbs. coconut oil
1/4 cup peanuts - optional
CHOCOLATE PROTEIN SAUCE
2 tbs. coconut oil
1 scoop vegan chocolate protein powder
1 tbsp peanut butter - natural
1 tbps dairy free dark chocolate chips
To make popcorn, preheat a large pot (that has a lid) over medium heat. After preheated, add coconut oil and allow it to melt. Add popcorn kernels, cover and shake to ensure all popcorn is covered with oil.
Let sit for 1-2 minutes, then shake and stay by the pan, continuing to shake the pan. You will hear the first kernel popping. Set a timer for 2 minutes.
Shake the pan for the entire two minutes, DON”T TOUCH THE LID!!
If you don’t hear any more popcorn kernels popping, take off heat, otherwise after 2 minutes is up, take this off the heat. Keep covered 1-2 more minutes.
All popcorn kernels should have popped.
Make the Chocolate Protein Sauce: In a bowl, melt 2 tbsp. coconut oil and peanut butter, either over double boiler or in the microwave. Add protein powder and stir to combine. Add chocolate chip or chocolate square. Allow this to melt into the chocolate sauce, stirring to incorporate.
Drizzle chocolate protein sauce over popcorn, and stir.
Add peanuts, stir again.
Place in freezer for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, the chocolate protein coating should have hardened over the popcorn and you can enjoy the popcorn at room temperature. Store leftovers in the fridge.
