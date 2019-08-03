Nonstick cooking spray
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
1 box (18 ounces) chocolate cake mix
3 eggs
3/4 cup (6 ounces) apple juice
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease or spray muffin tins with cooking spray. Combine the pumpkin, cake mix, eggs, and apple juice in a large mixing bowl. Beat batter well. Fill muffin tins 2/3 full of batter. Sprinkle walnuts on top. Bake according to package directions for cupcakes (about 20 minutes). Cupcakes are done when a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Let cool on rack for 5-10 minutes. Remove from tin.
