1 Tbsp. sugar
1/4 cup whipping cream
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
6 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, chopped
2 Tbsp. desired liquor or flavoring (optional) – (brandy, amaretto, kahlua, rum, orange, mint, raspberry, coffee)
1/2 cup nuts, finely chopped
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
Combine the sugar, whipping cream and butter in a 1 quart saucepan. Cook and stir until butter is melted and mixture is very hot but not burned. Remove from heat. Stir in semi sweet chocolate until melted and well blended. Stir in liquor. Cover and chill 1 hour or until mixture is completely cool, stirring often. Drop mixture from a rounded teaspoon onto a baking sheet lined with waxed paper. or silicone baking mat. Chill 30 minutes or until firm. Roll balls into nuts or unsweetened cocoa powder. Store in a cool, dry location. Makes 15-20 pieces.
