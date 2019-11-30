Saltine crackers – enough to cover a cookie sheet in a single layer
1 3/4 – cups brown sugar, packed
3 sticks butter
12 oz package chocolate chips, either semi sweet or milk chocolate
1 cup finely chopped nuts
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper – spray with cooking spray. Make a single layer of crackers on the cookie sheet – break crackers as needed to fill all the space. In a medium sized saucepan melt the butter and the brown sugar. Stir continually – once it comes to a full boil, boil for 4 minutes. Pour the boiling mixture over the saltines. Bake at 400 degrees for 5 minutes. Remove from oven. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top and return pan to oven for about a minute to help melt the chocolate – using an offset spatula, spread the chocolate evenly all over all the saltine crackers. Sprinkle the chopped nuts on top. Refrigerate until hardened – break up into pieces – store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
