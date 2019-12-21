1 butt end smoked ham, about 7 pounds
1/2 cup Dijon mustard
1/2 cup orange marmalade
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 cans crescent rolls
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Place the ham in a roasting pan and lightly score it with a sharp knife all around. Stir the mustard, marmalade and black pepper together in a small mixing bowl with a spoon. Slather the mustard mixture all over the outside of the ham, rubbing it into the scored meat. Bake the ham for 20 minutes then remove it from the oven.
Using 2 cans of crescent rolls, unroll the crescent dough but don’t separate them into pieces. Press the perforated pieces together to keep the dough in its rectangular shape. Drape them over the ham, pressing the dough edges together to cover the ham completely with the dough. Tuck any loose edges underneath the bottom of the ham in the roasting pan. Brush with egg wash.
Lay the last piece can of dough out on a cutting board and cut our some holiday shapes with cookie cutters. Holly leaves are nice. Arrange the dough leaves in a pretty bunch on the dough-draped ham. Brush these shapes with egg wash. Bake according to crescent roll directions.
