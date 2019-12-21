1 cinnamon stick
Few whole cloves
About 1 lb. cooking apples, peeled, cored and diced
Zest of 1 large orange
1 cup orange juice
3.5 cups cranberries
3.5 cups granulated sugar
Tie the cinnamon and cloves in a small piece of muslin and put in a large pan with the apples, orange zest, and orange juice. Cook gently for 10 mins until the apples are soft. Add the cranberries and simmer for 5-10 mins until they are soft but still retain their shape.
Stir in the sugar and heat gently, stirring all the time, until the sugar has dissolved. Boil rapidly for about 10 mins. Remove and discard the muslin bag.
Remove the pan from the heat and test for setting point by spooning a little of the hot jam onto a chilled saucer. Leave for 2-3 mins then push your finger through the jam – if it wrinkles it is ready. If the jam is still runny, boil for a further few minutes then test again.
Cool for 10 mins then skim any scum from the surface with a slotted spoon. Pour the hot jam into warm clean jars and seal and label.
Top tip for making Christmas jam
For a sweeter jam replace half the cranberries with fresh or frozen raspberries.
