1 lb. white almond bark (or 1 bag white chocolate chips)
1 package lemon drops candy
1 tsp. lemon flavoring (optional)
Melt the almond bark in the microwave according to the directions. While microwaving almond bark, crush the lemon drops inside the package or a plastic bag with a hammer. Stir melted almond bark. Add lemon flavoring, if desired. Pour onto waxed paper or a silicone baking mat on a cookie sheet. Spread evenly about 1/8 inch. Sprinkle crushed lemon drops over the top and press gently into the melted almond bark. Let harden. Then break into pieces and serve.
