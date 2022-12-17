1 cup butter or margarine (2 sticks), softened
8-ounce cream cheese, softened
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup sugar
2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
In a large bowl, mix at medium speed, beat butter and cream cheese until creamy, about 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low; gradually beat in flour and salt until well mixed, occasionally scraping bowl with rubber spatula. Divide dough in half. On sheet of plastic wrap, pat 1 piece of dough into small rectangle; wrap tightly and refrigerate 1 hour or until dough is firm enough to roll. Repeat with remaining dough. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir sugar and cinnamon until blended. On a lightly floured surface, with floured rolling pin, roll 1 piece of dough into 15” by 12” rectangle. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon-sugar mixture evenly over dough. Starting from a long side, tightly roll rectangle jelly-roll fashion. Brush last ½ inch of dough with water to seal edges. Cut log crosswise in half. Slide logs onto ungreased cookie sheet; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 2 hours or until dough is firm enough to slice. (or freeze dough for 45 minutes.) Repeat with remaining dough and cinnamon-sugar mixture. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Remove 2 logs from freezer; with serrated knife, cut each log crosswise into ¼-inch-thick slices. Placed cookies, ½ inches apart, on two ungreased large cookie sheets. Bake cookies until lightly browned, 12-14 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire rack to cool. Repeat with the remaining 2 cookie logs. Makes 120 cookies.
