Citrus, Brandy and Pineapple Punch
From foodandwine.com
12 ounces brandy
6 ounces pineapple juice
- 3 ounces fresh lime juice
- 3 ounces simple syrup (see Note)
- Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
- 9 ounces chilled club soda
- Ice
- Lemon wheels, for garnish
- In a pitcher, combine the brandy with the pineapple and lime juices, simple syrup and nutmeg. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 30 minutes.
- Step 2
Stir in the club soda and serve over ice, garnished with a lemon wheel.
Make Ahead
The recipe can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated overnight.
Notes
To make simple syrup, combine equal parts sugar and water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Let cool completely before using.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.