Citrus, Brandy and Pineapple Punch

From foodandwine.com

12 ounces brandy

6 ounces pineapple juice

  • 3 ounces fresh lime juice
  • 3 ounces simple syrup (see Note)
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
  • 9 ounces chilled club soda
  • Ice
  • Lemon wheels, for garnish
  • In a pitcher, combine the brandy with the pineapple and lime juices, simple syrup and nutmeg. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 30 minutes.
  • Step 2

Stir in the club soda and serve over ice, garnished with a lemon wheel.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated overnight.

Notes

To make simple syrup, combine equal parts sugar and water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Let cool completely before using.

