Short-crust dough rolled and chilled in a 9 1/2-inch tart pan or a pre-made pie crust
3 large eggs
¾ cup crème fraîche
½ cup milk
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Black pepper, to taste
About 1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg
Pinch cayenne
¼ pound thick-cut bacon, sliced into 1/4-inch lardons
2 ounces grated Gruyère, optional
Bake chilled dough in a 9 1/2-inch tart pan at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until lightly browned. Patch any small holes with leftover dough. Cool.
Make the custard: in mixing bowl, beat eggs. Whisk in crème fraîche, milk, salt, pepper, nutmeg and cayenne. Set aside.
Put bacon in small saucepan, cover with water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer for about 5 minutes or until tender, then drain and cool slightly.
Set tart pan on a baking sheet. Sprinkle bacon evenly over bottom of pastry. Add Gruyère if using. Beat custard once more and carefully pour into tart shell. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes, until top is golden and custard is set. Cool for 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
