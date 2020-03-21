2 pounds hamburger
2 large onions, diced
3 cloves garlic, chopped
3 cups water
2 cups uncooked macaroni
2 (15 ounce) cans tomato sauce
2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes
Salt and pepper
Brown hamburger and onion. Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, garlic and water. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in macaroni. Continue cooking on medium high until the macaroni is tender, about 25 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
