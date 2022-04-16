3/4 lb. cooked ham, finely chopped
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1/4 c. chopped pickles
1 celery stalk, finely chopped
1 green onion, thinly sliced
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Crackers or buns for serving
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and season with salt and pepper. Stir until combined. Transfer into serving dish and Serve with crackers or fill buns to make sandwiches.
