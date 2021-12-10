6 tablespoons Butter
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
3 cups crisp corn cereal, such as Corn Chex® cereal
3 cups crisp rice cereal, such as Rice Chex® cereal
3 cups crisp wheat cereal, such as Wheat Chex® cereal
1 cup mixed nuts
1 cup pretzels
1 cup garlic-flavor bite-sized bagel chips or regular bagel chips, broken into 1-inch pieces
Heat oven to 250°F. Melt butter in large roasting pan in oven. Stir in seasonings. Gradually stir in all remaining ingredients until evenly coated. Bake 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread onto paper towels to cool. Store in container with tight-fitting lid.
