6 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking power
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups butter (4 sticks), softened
3 cups sugar
4 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt until blended. In separate large bowl, with mixer at low speed, beat butter and sugar until blended. Increase speed to high; beat until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Reduce speed to low; beat in egg and vanilla until mixed, then beat flour mixture just until blended, occasionally scraping bowl with rubber spatula. Divide dough in half, then divide each half into 4 equal pieces; flatten each into disk. Wrap each disk in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. When ready to bake, Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On lightly floured surface, with floured rolling pin, roll 1 piece of dough until slightly less than ¼ inch thick; keep remaining dough refrigerated. With floured 3-4 inch cookie cutters, cut dough into as many cookies as possible; reserve trimmings. Place cookies, 1 inch apart, on two ungreased large cookie sheets. Bake cookies until edges are golden, 12-15 minutes. With wide metal spatula transfer cookies to wire racks to cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough and trimmings. Makes about 150 cookies.
