INGREDIENTS
- 2 (6-ounce) cans solid, water-packed tuna
- ½ cup mayonnaise, preferably homemade
- ½ cup finely diced celery
- 3 tablespoons finely diced red onion
- 3 tablespoons finely minced red bell pepper
- 2 tablespoons drained capers
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Sliced sandwich bread of choice
PREPARATION
- In a medium bowl, combine the tuna, mayonnaise, celery, onion, bell pepper, capers and lemon juice. Mix with a fork until thoroughly combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve on the sandwich bread of your choice.
