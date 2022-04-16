INGREDIENTS
3 tbsp. mayonnaise
3 tbsp. Greek yogurt
2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
salt
black pepper
8 hard-boiled eggs, cut into pieces, plus more for garnish
8 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled, plus more for garnish
1 avocado, thinly sliced
1/2 c. crumbled blue cheese, plus more for garnish
1/2 c. cherry tomatoes, halved, plus more for garnish
2 tbsp. freshly chopped chives
In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, yogurt, and red wine vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. In a large serving bowl, gently mix together eggs, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Gradually fold in mayonnaise dressing, using only enough until ingredients are lightly coated, then season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chives and additional toppings. If you are not a fan of blue cheese, you can substitute 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.