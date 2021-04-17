Dressing
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon Swerve
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Salt and Pepper to taste
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
Salad
1 head romaine lettuce torn or shredded
16 ounces chicken grilled
8 ounces bacon cooked and chopped
3 large Hard-Boiled Eggs
1 avocado peeled, pitted and diced
2 plum tomatoes diced
1/3 cup blue cheese crumbled
