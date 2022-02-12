Ingredients
- 1 (18.25 ounce) package white cake mix
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
- 2 cups sour cream
- 1 ¾ cups white sugar
- 1 (16 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 2 cups flaked coconut
Directions
- Step 1
Grease and flour two 9 inch pans. Prepare cake mix as directed by manufacturer, adding almond extract. Bake according to instructions on package. When cake is cool, remove from pans and cut in half, horizontally.
- Step 2
To make the filling, mix together the sour cream and sugar in a medium sized bowl. stir in 1 1/2 cups of the coconut. reserve 1 cup of this mixture and spread the rest between the cooled cake layers. Fold whipped topping into the remaining filling, frost the outside of the cake. Sprinkle the remaining coconut over the top of the frosted cake.
- Step 3
Refrigerate from 1 to 3 days before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.