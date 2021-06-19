Walnuts, pecans and almonds combine in this tasty twist on the classic nut mix. With a sweet and savory coffee glaze, these nuts are sure to create a buzz!
Yield
3 cups (9 servings)
Ingredients
2 tablespoons hot water
1 1/2 teaspoons instant coffee granules
1/4 cup granulated (white) sugar
1 tablespoon honey or light corn syrup
1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
3 cups whole mixed nuts (such as walnuts, pecans and unsalted almonds)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C). Line baking sheet with foil.
Combine water and coffee granules in medium saucepan; stir until dissolved. Stir in sugar, honey and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat; stir in nuts until completely coated. Spread in single layer over prepared baking sheet.
Bake for 5 minutes; stir. Bake for an additional 10 minutes, stirring halfway through bake time. Cool completely on baking sheet. Break into pieces.
Estimated Time
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Bake Time: 15 minutes
Cool Time: 30 minutes
Additional Information: Can be made up to one week in advance.
Storage: Store in an airtight container.
Nutritional Information
Amount Per Serving: Calories 210, Calories from Fat 160, Total Fat 18 g, Saturated Fat 1.5 g, Cholesterol 0 mg, Sodium 40 mg, Carbohydrates 10 g, Dietary Fiber 3 g, Sugars 7 g, Protein 5 g
