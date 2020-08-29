1 (16oz.) box ditalini pasta, cooked and rinsed
1 (16oz.) bag coleslaw mix
1 medium white onion, finely chopped
2 celery ribs, thinly chopped
2 medium cucumbers, seeded and finely chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped small
Dressing:
1 1/2 cups real mayonnaise
1/3 cup sugar
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
Add all salad ingredients to a large mixing bowl and toss.
Combine all dressing ingredients in a separate bowl and whisk until combined.
Pour over salad and toss to coat.
Cover and chill for 4 to 6 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.