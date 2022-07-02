1 package (12 ounces) tricolor spiral pasta
4 cups fresh broccoli florets
1 pint grape tomatoes
1 can (6 ounces) pitted ripe olives, drained
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1-1/2 cups Italian salad dressing
¼ cup of Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta according to package directions, adding the broccoli during the last 2 minutes of cooking. Drain and rinse in cold water. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, olives, salt and pepper. Drizzle with salad dressing; toss to coat. sprinkle with Parmesan; toss to coat. Cover and chill until serving.
