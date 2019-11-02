I have been encountering more and more people who either cannot or choose not to eat wheat flour. With baking season in full swing, I decided to pull some flourless quick bread recipes. These are slightly different than traditional quick breads, so here are several tips for success with these recipes: You must use a blender or a food processor to mix the batter. Blend the ingredients in stages, it helps to put the wet ingredients into the blender first so the moisture is released and pulls in the dry ingredients. Do not over-blend the batter. For the recipes that contain bananas, be sure to use well-ripened bananas as these contribute to both the taste and the texture. The natural sweetness of the banana is key to not having to add much other sweetness. All recipes call for honey or maple syrup. Either will work in these recipes when substituted in equal amounts. If you want to substitute the eggs in any of the recipes, you can use 1/4 cup applesauce OR 1/4 cup mashed banana OR 1/4 cup yogurt in place of each egg. If you want to make sure the recipe is gluten-free, be sure to use gluten-free oats, cocoa powder and chocolate chips. All recipes can be baked into regular-size muffins or mini-sized muffins. Be sure to spray the pan with non-stick cooking spray or line with muffin liners. The regular-size muffins will bake in about 15-20 minutes and the mini muffins usually take around 12-15 minutes. The loaves can be frozen. Just let it cool completely and then wrap it tightly in freezer-safe wrap and then place the wrapped loaf in a freezer-safe baggie or container to store in the freezer. To defrost, let the loaf set unwrapped at room temperature.
