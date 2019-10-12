I am a lover of everything pumpkin EXCEPT pumpkin pie. Seems strange, but that is not my choice of pies. I’m excited to try the cookie recipe since it has so many of my favorites in one cookie. Fall seems to be the time when we try and use up our produce from our garden. Especially this year since the weather has gotten chilly so fast already. We’ve had to scrounge everything up so it’s still good before the frost kills it all. I see the Farmers Market still has some goodies, so make your way out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.