We snuck away for a few days in the Northwoods before school started last week. That means a stop at one of my favorite places, Northern Waters Smokehouse in Duluth. For me, it’s all about the sandwiches. But they also have the most beautifully smoked meats and other assorted goodies to choose from.
They have great ham, pastrami and all the usual goodness. But if you’re on Lake Superior, to me, it’s all about the fish. Trout and salmon, to be specific. So this week I bring to a few recipes to try to make that small (expensive) chunk of smoked fish go a little further. I haven’t tried them yet- but I personally guarantee them. How can I say that without having cooked them?
Look at those ingredients. The only way these three recipes fail is if the chef mucks them up.
