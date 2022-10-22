3/4 cup old fashioned oats
3/4 cup walnuts
1/2 cup raw cashews
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1/4 cup chocolate chips (semi sweet or vegan)
Grind the oats and nuts in a food processor for 1 minute until finely ground. Then add the honey, vanilla, coconut oil and chocolate chips. Pulse to combine. 2. Using a 1 teaspoon measure, roll into balls.
To Freeze: place balls in a single layer on a cookie sheet and freeze for 20-30 minutes. Transfer balls to a zip top freezer bag or glass container, label and freeze for up to 3 months.
