1 pound frozen bread dough, thawed
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup crushed Oreo cookies
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
Frosting:
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 cup heavy cream
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup crushed Oreo cookies (or substitute with golden Oreos)
Roll thawed dough onto a lightly floured cutting board or floured piece of parchment paper to form a 12×18 rectangle. In a small bowl, mix together the softened butter, brown sugar, cocoa powder, and cinnamon to form a paste. Use a spatula to spread the butter/sugar mixture over top of the dough. Roll the cinnamon roll dough up tightly into a log. Slice the log into twelve 2-inch wide pieces.
Place rolls in a lightly greased 9×13 baking dish, leaving equal space between all of the rolls. Cover with a light towel and place in a warm, draft-free location. Let dough rise for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, until puffy.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Pour the heavy cream over the cinnamon rolls. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the rolls are lightly browned and cooked through. Beat or stir together optional frosting ingredients in a medium bowl. Spread frosting over warm cinnamon rolls and top with the remaining cup of crushed Oreos. Store the cooled cinnamon rolls in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.
Recipe tip: Frozen bread dough makes for an excellent base for cinnamon rolls. Easy to use and neutral flavor. Thaw the frozen loaf in the refrigerator not on the counter, because it’ll rise, and you don’t want it to rise until after you’ve rolled it out and sliced them.
