12 Servings
1/2 cup hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed
1 tub (8 oz.) COOL WHIP Whipped Topping, thawed, divided
1 pkg. (3.9 oz.) JELL-O Chocolate Flavor Instant Pudding
8 vanilla creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookies, chopped
12 rectangular vanilla ice cream sandwiches
Instructions
- Whisk fudge topping and 1 cup COOL WHIP in medium bowl until blended. Add dry pudding mix; beat 2 min. Stir in chopped cookies.
- Arrange 4 ice cream sandwiches, side-by-side, on 24-inch-long sheet of Reynolds Wrap® Aluminum Foil; top with half the COOL WHIP mixture. Repeat layers. Cover with remaining ice cream sandwiches.
- Frost top and sides of dessert with remaining COOL WHIP. Fold foil to make packet.
- Freeze 4 hours or until firm.
