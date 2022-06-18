With another holiday coming and lots of town celebrations, it’s time for picnics and sharing good recipes. I am one who likes quick dip mixes and cream cheese, so this recipe I’ve included was perfect to share. And I have made it, but no jalapenos for me. That’s just too hot. Enjoy this warmer weather but remember to be safe in the sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.