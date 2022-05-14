May is officially National Strawberry Month. Though most home grown strawberries will come into season in Mid-June to early-July. Even if you don’t grow your own strawberries, you can visit a local u-pick operation, farmers market or choose locally grown berries at the grocery store. To enjoy this sweet treat, choose berries with a bright red color, a natural shine and fresh-looking green leaves.
