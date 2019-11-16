I’m going a little out of the box - literally and figuratively - for this week’s edition. See, while I like to try new recipes more than just about anything, there are some tried and true things that I just stick to. Chili, cookie bars, tuna noodle casserole…those came from my mom and it’s pretty hard to imagine ever needing to reinvent the wheel. Likewise, I don’t mess with Kraft Mac & Cheese. Yes, it has to be Kraft, and no, I don’t care to do homemade. Extra cheese, less butter. I’ll add tuna and peas sometimes, but other than that I stick to the original. But this French Onion Mac and Cheese recipe from cooking.nytimes.com is enticing and I think I’m going to have to give it a whirl. Likewise, as we turn our attention toward Thanksgiving, I don’t mess with the Baranowski standards. Our corn casserole recipe comes from my Grandma Jean Mueller, and my wife and I inevitably fight over the last spoonful of leftovers every year. But I think I might give this Times recipe a shot as we host the Konrad clan next week. Especially because I happened to see you can still pick up some of that Hardin City frozen sweet corn!
Shoot me an email with your favorite off the beaten path Thanksgiving recipe at tonyb@iafalls.com - I’d love to compare notes.
