Regular readers of Cooks Corner know that I am dedicated to the New York Times Cooking site. Its the one cooking website I'm willing to pay for because its easy, has a wide variety, and I truly trust every recipe. They never steer me wrong. And to start 2020, it looks like there's an influx of new recipes to wade my way through. I like to try things that I've not tasted before rather than sticking to the tried and true. But here are a couple recipes that stay right in the zone of familiar flavors but still have some unique differences that should make them fun to execute. They are also fairly simple and fast, good for a weeknight dinner in cold winter months. Just a reminder, we love to hear from readers. If you have a recipe to share or a review of something we've printed, you can email me at tonyb@iafalls.com.
