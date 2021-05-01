I don’t do much hunting anymore and haven’t for years, but my seeing my friend Jason Jedele post live videos from the turkey blind this spring has really tempted me. I tried to get Jason to share some of his top secret turkey recipes for Cook’s Corner this week, but he’s a busy man and I don’t want to be a pest. I’ll tell you, though, what he described sound better than both of what I picked out below.
My memories of wild turkey from my hunting days are that it’s tough, but tastes very good. I have a feeling with a little more care and thought than just dropping it into a crockpot like my dad used to, you could really make a nice meal of it. Probably three or four meals if you’re taking down birds as big as those Jason has been.
