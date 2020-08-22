I’m going to be perfectly honest with you all- there’s no theme this week, only recipes. Between COVID and derechos and the arguing with the Governor’s press secretary, I’m gassed. It’s 10:30 on Thursday night and I want to go fishing tomorrow. So here are a couple tasty looking recipes from my old reliable, cooking.nytimes.com, to get you through the week. There may not be a theme, but I won’t steer you wrong on food. Try them out and let me know what you think at tonyb@iafalls.com.
