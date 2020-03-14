My family joined the Air Fryer craze. My boys thought I needed one for a Valentine’s gift (really my youngest son picked it out for himself to make chicken wings..lol). I was skeptical at first, thinking just another big appliance taking up room on my counter, but WOW, it’s turned out to be the most handy thing ever! It makes the BEST uncoated chicken wings ever! So this week’s recipes are all dedicated to the Air Fryer. I was also skeptical about the hard boiled eggs-just waiting for an explosion mess, but they also turned out to be perfectly cooked. Thanks Boys!
