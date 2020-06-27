I heard on KIFG this week that the sweet corn season is slightly behind schedule and it might be the second week of July before we start seeing the stands here in Hardin County. But that doesn’t mean we can’t start planning now for the sweetest month or so of the year in Iowa.
I think I’ve said this before- I’m kind of a corn traditionalist. I like a grilled or boiled ear of Iowa Sweet corn with plenty of butter, salt and pepper. But I also know some of you folks stockpile enough sweet corn that you can get experimental- that’s what I’m sharing here. Some recipes that are worth trying if you want to have a little fun with your corn. Truth be told- the frozen stuff would probably work great for any of these. And it you want to make that frozen stuff taste just a little more IOWA? Throw a tablespoon of sugar in to ramp up the sweetness.
Give these a try and let me know what you think at tonyb@iafalls.com!
