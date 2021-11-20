Hello everyone and Happy Thanksgiving! This week’s recipes are geared to help you out with Thanksgiving ideas and everyone needs the perfect pie crust recipe for all the homemade pies!! Hope you give some of these a try and enjoy. Have a great Holiday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.