The great Iowa State Fair started on August 11th. One of the best parts about the fair is of course the food. Not only the food served by the concession stands, but the award-winning recipes from entrants all around the state. This week’s recipes include some of those winning recipes. A special thanks to local Grace Hornung for providing the recipe for her Blue Ribbon Cinnamon Rolls.
