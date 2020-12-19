MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone! Maybe you’re one who has extra time at home and can get some baking done this year. Here are some cookies that are Christmas classics and I thought I would share with you this week.
The Swedish Kringla recipe is close to the one I use from my grandma every year and will again this year!
So get your baking on and enjoy the holidays!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.