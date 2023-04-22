We are coming up on the last week of April. The weather will start heating up soon. I wanted to pull together some lighter salad and slow cooker recipes that have a bit more flavor. The slow cooker cauliflower mashed potatoes are a lower carb alternative to the traditional comfort food, and the Beef Barbacoa is a versatile recipe that can be served a variety of ways.
